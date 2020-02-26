Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2020.

March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

March 4

Black Panther

March 5

Bedtime Stories

March 6

The Finest Hours

Three on the Run

Diary of a future president: Season 2

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7

Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 2

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 3

Shop Class: Season 1

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1

One Day At Disney

March 13

Wicked Tuna: Season 3

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 1

Zorro – Second Series: Season 1

Stargirl (Trailer)

March 15

G-Force

March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series: Season 2

March 20

I Didn’t Do It: Season 1

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare: Season 2

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!: Season 2

March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Be Our Chef: Season 1