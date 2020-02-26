Air Canada announced a new seasonal summer route between Nashville and Montreal, the only non-stop connection between these two cities, beginning in June. The new route will be operated by Air Canada Express on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. It complements existing year-round service from Nashville to Toronto.

“This route strengthens our position in Nashville and the region, one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. It will appeal to Canadian customers who want to experience the music scene in Tennessee and also allow Nashville residents to experience the vibrant summer season in Montreal, while also allowing for onward travel through our growing Montreal international hub. U.S. customers will also be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities to our extensive domestic and global markets,” said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.

“This announcement is great news for Nashville and the Middle Tennessee market we serve,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “Montreal is yet another attractive international destination and adds more depth to BNA’s growing portfolio of nonstop routes. I look forward to visiting Montreal in the very near future.”

Air Canada also announced additional summer 2020 non-stop enhancements between the U.S. and Canada: A daily flight between Boston and Calgary, and a second daily flight between Newark and Vancouver.

Learn more about the flight schedule here.

Travelling Transborder with Air Canada

Customers travelling to Nashville or other U.S. destinations from an international destination through Canada pre-clear U.S. customs without even picking up their baggage if they are connecting, saving significant time on their journey. Canadian customers returning from the U.S. can clear customs in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary without having to collect their bags until they get to their final destination.

All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada’s leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits.