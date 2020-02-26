British Swim School Nashville South is pleased to announce it has become a Sustaining Partner of Hope Floats Foundation. Together, Hope Floats Foundation and its partners are committed to fundraising and providing scholarships for high-quality swim lessons to low-income children and their families in their local communities. British Swim School Nashville South is located at the South Wind Apartment Homes, 549 Southwinds Drive in Franklin.

The equivalent of thirteen school buses full of children die each year in the United States due to drowning. Studies at the National Institute of Health show that swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

“There’s a huge need for swim lessons, and the kids that need them the most – lower socio-economic level kids – they’re not getting them,” said Cindy Tonnesen, founder of the Hope Floats Foundation. She continued, “We are saving kids, but there are more we need to reach, and we have the ability and resources to do it.”

“British Swim School Nashville South is excited to pay it forward in our community and offer scholarships for swim lessons in our community. We believe that the Hope Floats mission aligns with ours and allows us to expand our reach in teaching water safety and survival skills to the youth in our local community.” – Bill Dumez, British Swim School Nashville South President & General Manager

The Hope Floats Foundation scholarship program formally launched in September 2018. With more than 170 locations across 28 states, Hope Floats and its partner swim schools provide thousands of swim lessons for children who otherwise do not have access. For more information, or to donate, please visit www.hopefloats.foundation.

About British Swim School

British Swim School’s mission is teaching water safety and survival skills to children as young as three months old, using a unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts and Home Clean Heroes. British Swim School currently operates in over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.

About Hope Floats Foundation

Hope Floats Foundation is a nonprofit founded in 2016 committed to impacting the statistics on worldwide drowning. The Hope Floats model is a simple, sustainable way for swim schools to provide scholarships for high-quality swim lessons in their community. To learn more about the Hope Floats Foundation and see a listing of swim school partners, please visit www.hopefloats.foundation