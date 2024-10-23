Endangered Child Alert for 5 Children Cancelled

UPDATE: The children have been found safely.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Athens Police Department for five children, believed to be with their non-custodial parents.

More info on each child:

Karson Pendergrass is 5 years old, 4’5”, 50 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Andrew Pendergrass is 4 years old, 4’0” and weighs 40 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas Pendergrass is 4 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 4’0”, and weighs 40 lbs.

Malachi Pendergrass is 2 years old. He has blue eyes and blonde hair, is 3’0” and weighs 30 lbs.

Kaiden Heath is 11 years old. He’s 5’0”, weighs 70 lbs, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2018 GMC Acadia, TN tag 521 BMMM.

Please call Athens PD at 423-745-3222, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email