Endangered Child Alert for 5 Children Cancelled

UPDATE: The children have been found safely.
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Athens Police Department for five children, believed to be with their non-custodial parents.
More info on each child:
- Karson Pendergrass is 5 years old, 4’5”, 50 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
- Andrew Pendergrass is 4 years old, 4’0” and weighs 40 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
- Lucas Pendergrass is 4 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 4’0”, and weighs 40 lbs.
- Malachi Pendergrass is 2 years old. He has blue eyes and blonde hair, is 3’0” and weighs 30 lbs.
- Kaiden Heath is 11 years old. He’s 5’0”, weighs 70 lbs, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
They are believed to be traveling in a white 2018 GMC Acadia, TN tag 521 BMMM.
Please call Athens PD at 423-745-3222, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info.
