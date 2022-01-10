Dunkin’ Giving Away Free Coffee to Blood Donors in January

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To celebrate, Dunkin’ is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide 18,000 vouchers for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Throughout January, donors will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, while supplies last. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.*

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. However, blood and platelets are needed each day to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.

“As the pandemic wears on into the New Year, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Executive. “Our collaboration with Dunkin’ allows us to thank our donors with a special gift this January and helps ensure blood products are available for patients.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” said Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “We are excited to once again team up with the American Red Cross and hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, Dunkin’ will encourage the community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

