The Titans Clinch First Seed In AFC

Sunday, January 9th

Final Score: 28-25

Tennessee (12-5) will host a playoff game and secure a first round playoff bye with a win over Houston (4-13).

The Texans were able to cut a 21 point lead down to a single score in the third quarter. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills tossed 3 touchdowns with 301 passing yards. Danny Amendola caught 2 of those as the Titans had trouble keep him guarded in the second half.

Jeffery Simmons and Kyle Peko each had sacks on Mills. They also managed to hold Houston to only 18 rushing yards. Tennessee’s defense looked sharp in the first half but managed to give up 18 unanswered points. In previous games in Titans history this might be a situation where they lose however head coach Mike Vrabel lead his squad to keep their composure and finish strong.

The Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill tied a career high with 4 touchdown passes. Julio Jones was one of those recipients as he scored for the first time this season.

With games still to be played the Titans will not know who they play for their first playoff matchup just yet. Derrick Henry has been cleared to come back to practice so Tennessee fans are happy to give him extra time to heal.