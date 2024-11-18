Downtown Franklin Association to Celebrate Small Business Saturday with #SHOPLOCAL Campaign

The season of giving is right around the corner, and the return of #SHOPLOCAL will take place in Downtown Franklin on Small Business Saturday, November 30. Each year, Downtown Franklin Association coordinates this campaign to encourage the community to shop the small businesses on and surrounding Main Street. Throughout the day, retailers will offer discounts, deals, and giveaways to celebrate the occasion.

“We are proud and excited to support Downtown Franklin Association’s #SHOPLOCAL campaign again this year,” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Small Business Saturday is a great way to check out the local businesses along our Main Street, and shop for your loved ones this holiday season.”

Retailers such as Tin Cottage and ONYX + ALABASTER will offer deals on Christmas decorations, while Landmark Booksellers will offer 10% off all purchases. Enjoy retail therapy with deals at shops including Finnleys, Posh Boutique, Molly Green, and more. Stop into Frothy Monkey and enjoy a free 8 oz drip coffee, or Triple Crown Bakery for a treat while shopping.

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin throughout the holiday season, and Downtown Franklin Association has partnered with The Factory at Franklin and The Franklin Transit Authority to provide free transportation on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pick up and drop off location at The Factory will be behind the Dark Horse Institute building, passengers will see signage, and on Main Street at the Public Square, signage located near the City Hall bus stop. The shuttle will take passengers to and from Downtown Franklin and The Factory between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Saturday.

Denise Carolyn Franklin – 20% OFF all Jewelry and 10% off Entire Store (In-person only)

Finnleys – Specific Puffer Vests Regular $49/Promo $29.99 (No coupon or code necessary)

Frothy Monkey – One FREE 8oz drip coffee (Just mention the offer)

Hester & Cook – Discounts Across Entire Store (In-person only)

heylee b. – 10% OFF purchase of $75 or more (In-person only)

Hollie Ray Boutique – Bubbly + Treats, FREE gift w/ purchase (In-person only)

JONDIE – Gift with $40 purchase (in store)

Kilwins Franklin – Receive 15% OFF the purchase of any caramel apple (Sign up for the My Kilwins Club by scanning the QR code in-store and register to become part of their email list)

Landmark Booksellers – 10% OFF any purchase (Just mention the offer)

McCreary’s Irish Pub – Dine in and receive DOUBLE Loyalty Rewards Points (Dine-in, signup for rewards or for existing members)

Mimi & Dottie – Gift with $40 purchase (in store)

Molly Green – 25% OFF entire purchase excluding sale (No coupon or code necessary)

Olivia Olive Oil – 10% OFF all olive oil & vinegar (In-person, ask for the deal)

ONYX + ALABASTER – 20% off Christmas all day, 8am – 11am – Mimosas, 12pm – 3pm – Live Music + more offers Friday, Monday & Tuesday ((In-person only)

Posh Boutique – Spend over $250 and get a $25 gift card (Visit the store)

Southern Manor – 30% OFF all Christmas decor and Christmas Apparel (In-person only)

Sweethaven – FREE Sprinkle Blend (In-person only)

The Registry – Gift with purchase (In-person only)

Tin Cottage – 30% OFF all Christmas decor and Christmas Apparel (In-person only)

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies – 10% OFF all food (Visit in-person and mention DFA to receive the 10% of off all food menu items)

Triple Crown Bakery – FREE Gingerbread cookie with purchase for the first 30 customers (In-person only)

Twine Graphics – Retail – Buy one shirt, get one 25% OFF (In-person only)

Vinnie Louise – Balloons and Bellini! Come sip and shop and get a $10 OFF card for your next purchase with your order! (In-person only)

VisitFranklin – Purchase $60.00 and receive a Children’s Book for FREE! Gift with purchase promotion. (in person)

Wilder – 20% OFF all clothing (Online and in-person)

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Thanks to its visionary stewardship and the support of donors throughout the community, notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas bring an estimated 300,000+ locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year that creates more than a $10 million economic impact annually. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens, and its newest historic adaptive reuse project: The History & Culture Center of Williamson County. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County continues to fundraise for the full construction and completion of Franklin Grove, which will be one of the premiere landmark destinations that creates a sense of place, timelessness and beauty for all people to engage with education, art, history, nature and community.

In addition, it relies on support from the community to put on its popular free festivals such as Pumpkin Fest, Main Street Festival, and Dickens of a Christmas, as well as to drive vital preservation initiatives and education opportunities. For more information on donating, visit: https://williamsonheritage.org/donate/

