OBITUARY: Rebecca Frances Walker Troyani

Rebecca Frances Walker Troyani, born on December 10, 1939, in Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2024, in Athens, AL.

Rebecca, who was affectionately known for her loving and compassionate spirit, enjoyed a fulfilling career as an auditor for the State of Tennessee. She proudly obtained her CPA license, showcasing her dedication and expertise in her field. Throughout her life, Rebecca engaged in various activities that brought her joy and fulfillment. She received her Lifeguard certification and taught swimming lessons, emphasizing the importance of water safety to many.

Until the age of 79, she played competitive softball for the TN Senior Stars, illustrating her passion for sports and an active lifestyle. She was a very active member at First Baptist Joelton for over 50 years. Alongside these pursuits, Rebecca had a love for traveling, which allowed her to create cherished memories with her family.

Rebecca’s beloved family includes her children, Janet Wheeler (Jerry), Anthony Troyani Jr. (Patti) and Deanna Duke (Jason). She was also the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and the great-grandmother to fourteen great-grandchildren. Having strong familial ties, she is survived by her sisters, Patricia Walker, Priscilla Walker, and Sylvia Walker, who share in remembering her life and legacy.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Archie Walker, her mother, Lela Mae Lampley Walker, and her brother, William Roger Walker.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation at First Baptist Church Joelton in Joelton, TN, on November 23, 2024, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. This will be followed by a funeral service at the same location at 11:00 AM. Rebecca will be laid to rest in a burial service at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN, at 12:45 PM on the same day. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association and First Baptist Joelton.

Rebecca Frances Walker Troyani will be remembered for her kindness, vibrant spirit, and the countless lives she touched throughout her journey.

