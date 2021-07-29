Dolly Releases Signature Fragrance

Dolly Parton announced her first-ever signature fragrance in partnership with ScentBeauty.
“I call my Dolly perfume ‘Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it,” commented Dolly Parton in a release.
In a social media post, Dolly also stated, “Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine, and it’s finally HERE!” She continued, “I tried to make a good combination of my memories, my life, and my love for perfume.”
To commemorate the release of the new fragrance, Dolly released a new song “Sent From Above.”
In addition to ScentBeauty’s website, HSN will launch the fragrance exclusively on July 28th followed by additional mass-market retailers. The fragrance was developed through partnerships facilitated by Dolly’s licensing representative IMG.
Dolly – Scent from Above Eau de Parfum will be available at ScentBeauty.com and HSN.com beginning July 28th. Other products including a body cream will also be available.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.