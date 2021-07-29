Dolly Releases Signature Fragrance

Dolly Parton announced her first-ever signature fragrance in partnership with ScentBeauty.

“I call my Dolly perfume ‘Scent from Above’ because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it,” commented Dolly Parton in a release.

In a social media post, Dolly also stated, “Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine, and it’s finally HERE!” She continued, “I tried to make a good combination of my memories, my life, and my love for perfume.”

To commemorate the release of the new fragrance, Dolly released a new song “Sent From Above.”

In addition to ScentBeauty’s website, HSN will launch the fragrance exclusively on July 28th followed by additional mass-market retailers. The fragrance was developed through partnerships facilitated by Dolly’s licensing representative IMG.

Dolly – Scent from Above Eau de Parfum will be available at ScentBeauty.com and HSN.com beginning July 28th. Other products including a body cream will also be available.