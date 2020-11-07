Does Your Child Need an Educational Assessment?

Have you ever found yourself wondering if your child is behind? Is their level of worry “normal” for a five to seven year old? Could they have ADD/ADHD? Are their reading difficulties typical… or dyslexia? How would you even test for a learning disability/difference?

Navigating your child’s educational abilities and difficulties can be difficult to do alone. In considering that approximately one in five children in the U.S. have a learning disability/difference, it’s important to partner with professionals who can help diagnose learning disabilities/differences and strategize solutions. For families in Brentwood and Nashville, TN, Learning Lab offers COVID-19 safe in-person educational assessments that can help.

Does My Child Need an Educational Assessment?

You may consider an educational assessment for your child if:

Your child’s reading, writing, and/or math skills are not developing at expected levels for their age and grade. School is stressful/overwhelming and causes excessive anxiety, frustration, or conflict at home. Your child’s academic performance does not seem to match their ability. Homework lingers long past the expected completion time every night. Your child’s teachers express consistent concerns. Your child’s standardized testing scores are low or surprising. It has been nearly three years (or more than three years) since your child’s last psychoeducational evaluation.

During a psychoeducational assessment, your child may undergo several standardized and interactive tests to determine their learning strengths and weaknesses. Testing may help in revealing a diagnosable learning difference or determining better learning strategies or interventions for your child.



Stephani Sawyer, Director of Educational Assessments at the Learning Lab’s Assessment Center

Why Get an Educational Assessment?

An educational assessment can help your child address:

A learning and problem solving style

Processing issues

Memory and retention skills

Academic strengths and weaknesses

Cognitive (IQ) abilities

Anxiety and frustration tolerance during problem solving

Ability to sustain attention and focus

What Happens After Testing?

Several weeks after an assessment at Learning Lab’s Nashville or Brentwood location, parents receive an in-depth, in-person consultation along with a written report of the full evaluation. Staff clinicians at Learning Lab can provide recommendations to help parents, students and their teachers take the appropriate next steps. These next steps may include finding a “best fit” academic environment, determining the need for extra academic support, or ruling out a learning difference like ADHD.

Could an assessment help your student? Learn more about Learning Lab’s educational assessments, available in Brentwood and Nashville. Or, call now for a free consultation. Payment plans are available. You may also use your HSA (Health Savings Account) or FSA (Flexible Spending Account) to pay for a psychoeducational evaluation.

