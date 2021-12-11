Dickens of a Christmas is Canceled for Saturday

Due to inclement weather and a persistent threat of high winds on Saturday, Dickens of a Christmas will be canceled on Saturday in the interest of public safety. The current projection of strong winds into Saturday afternoon does not adequately present safe conditions for the festival set up or guest experiences. With favorable weather predicted for Sunday, Dickens of a Christmas will be extended by two hours, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (previously scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Downtown Franklin shops and restaurants are anticipated to be open at the discretion of the owners. The Franklin Theatre will remain open to the public on Saturday for indoor enjoyment.