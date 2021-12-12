Good Shepherd Episcopal Church to Host Live Nativity

By
Jen Haley
-
Join us at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (1420 Wilson Pike Brentwood, Tennessee 37027) in celebrating the mystery and majesty of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, December 17th
Photo from Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Facebook

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (1420 Wilson Pike. Brentwood, Tennessee 37027) invites the public to visit their nativity performed by local children and youth on Friday, December 17th. The performance begins at 7 PM!

Interested in volunteering to help with the set, costumes, or having your children perform? Contact the church’s Children’s Ministry Director, Chrissie Coombs, or our Youth Ministry Director, Jamie Dougherty, to find out more!

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/271413761687193 for more information.

