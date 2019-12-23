Midtown Hills Precinct detectives investigating Saturday morning’s fatal stabbing of two Williamson County men during a fight outside The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael D. Mosley, 23, who is strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders and is being sought for questioning only at this time. Mosley has been identified as being present both inside and outside of The Dogwood Bar, including when the fight occurred.

Mosley is the person who was talking with the woman at the bottom of the screen in the video released by the MNPD Saturday night. Efforts to locate Mosley, who is last known to have lived in Pegram, have been unsuccessful thus far. Anyone seeing Mosley or knowing his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

The police department has received a number of tips from citizens Saturday and today. That information has led to the identification of the persons seen in the video Saturday night, with the exception of the man in the Nike sweatshirt. Efforts continue to positively identify him.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, of Williamson County, were stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. They died after being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third stabbing victim, Alvin Jefferson (A.J.) Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is continuing to recover.

The dispute began over an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.