David Nail Announces 2025 Show at City Winery

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail will visit intimate City Winery venues in early 2025, bringing his unique blend of soulful multi-genre music. Starting in Pittsburgh on January 29, the tour will take Nail through eight major cities, ending in Chicago on February 16. Fans can expect an evening of captivating performances, heartfelt ballads, compelling stories and the signature sound that has earned Nail a dedicated fanbase.

“I’m beyond excited to be back in these City Winery venues. We played a few at the beginning of 2024 and I was blown away by the environment! Just beautiful venues!” said David Nail.

David Nail’s career has been defined by his rich voice, poignant lyrics, and chart-topping hits, such as “The Secret,” “Whatever She’s Got,” “Let It Rain,” and “Night’s on Fire.” Over the years, he has solidified his place as one of music’s most respected artists, and this tour promises to showcase a blend of highly anticipated new material and fan-favorites from his extensive catalog.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now through the City Winery website and respective venue ticketing platforms. Don’t miss the chance to see David Nail live and experience his powerful music up close in an intimate, one-of-a-kind setting. For tickets, visit citywinery.com.

David Nail’s City Winery Tour Dates:

Jan. 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jan. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa.

Jan. 31 – Hudson Valley, N.Y.

Feb. 2 – Boston, Mass.

Feb. 6 – Atlanta, Ga.

Feb. 7 – Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 15 – St.Louis, Mo.

Feb. 16 – Chicago, Ill.

About David Nail

Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail is well-respected up and down Music Row. Some might even call him a “tour de force” as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. The GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter’s early releases, I’m About To Come Alive, The Sound Of A Million Dreams, I’m A Fire and Fighter, ignited his reputation as an innovator and creative risk-taker yet left Nail feeling restless. This led to the departure of the only record company home he’d ever known, MCA Nashville, where he’d formed friendships that endure even now. Through dealing with his own journey of mental health and the feeling of needing to “rebel against what people expect you to be,” Nail began making his most “organic” work to date, David Nail & The Well Ravens, with Jason Hall and Andrew Petroff. That project liberated Nail and propelled him into his next adventure. Writing solo for the next few months led to his debut solo independent EP Oh, Mother, a reflective piece of work. Of the title track, Rolling Stone noted that “the song creeps in like a sunrise — quiet, restrained cello and keys are the only underpinning for Nail’s powerful vocals at first. But then it slowly builds to something more massive and majestic.” That release was followed by Bootheel 2020 and Bootheel 2021, projects dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s hometown in the “bootheel” of Missouri. Nail released an EP titled Best of Me in 2023 and the title track has seen heavy press support and country radio airplay. 2024 brought more touring than ever, two great single releases “If I Could Call” and “Why” featuring Aubrie Sellers. Nail plans on releasing his debut Christmas project this year, A Campfire Christmas, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions. In Nail’s own words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.” Find more at www.davidnail.com.

