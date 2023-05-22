Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 27, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 22-27, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Dirt Cake – A chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs and topped with fudge chocolate frosting, crunchy chocolate streusel, and a gummy worm.

Banana Bread – A fluffy banana cookie with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.

Strawberry Cake – A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.

Chocolate Milk – A smooth, chocolatey delight—a malted milk chocolate cookie topped with chocolate milk mousse, chocolate whipped cream, and a crunchy wafer straw.