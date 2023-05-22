Nashville SC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight with 2-1 Road Victory Against Charlotte FC



CHARLOTTE, NC (May 20, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches across all competitions with a 2-1 road victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night. After falling behind in the 6th minute, reigning 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar tied the match in the 39th minute [WATCH]. In stoppage time, winger Jacob Shaffelburg drew a penalty, and it Mukhtar who secured the victory in the 93rd minute [WATCH].

Rising Up The Table: Nashville SC finishes Matchday 14 in second place in the Eastern Conference (7W-3L-4D, 25 pts.) with the best goal differential in the conference at +10.

Results Keep Coming: Nashville SC extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches in all competitions dating back to April 22 with a 6W-0L-2D record, while outscoring its opponents 15-5.

The MVP is Now Fifth in MLS History: Hany Mukhtar became the fifth fastest player in MLS history to produce 50 career goals and 30 career assists, behind only Carlos Vela (69 games), Sebastian Giovinco (78 games), Robbie Keane (82 games) and Jamie Moreno (92). Mukhtar now has 51 MLS regular season goals and 33 assists in 93 matches in his MLS career.

No. 2 All-Time In MLS History: Dax McCarty tied tonight Chad Marshall for second all-time in MLS history for matches started by an outfield player at 404 starts.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match This Tuesday: Nashville SC will have a quick turnaround as the Boys in Gold take on Inter Miami CF in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup Round of 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday on CBS Sports GOLAZO Network.

Source: Nashville SC

