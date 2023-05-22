OBITUARY: Gerald Wayne Dumas

Gerald Wayne Dumas, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the age of 77.

He was born on August 19th, 1945 to Travis & Myrtie Mae Dumas.

Gerald proudly & bravely served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Monroe, Louisiana Fire Department for 27 years and retired in 1999 as a Chief Arson Investigator. He really enjoyed watching his LSU Tigers & New York Yankees every chance he got.

Brother in laws, Ronnie & Joe Wisenor, along with spouses, Linda & Carol, as well as sister in law Wanda Portman, affectionately referred to him as “Bubba.”

Above all, his children & grandchildren were his greatest joy. Gerald (Pawpaw) was loved by all and will be dearly missed. He was the beloved husband of Cherry Wisenor Long Dumas for over 44 years. Loving father of Cari Long Hurt & husband Jon Hurt of Oakland Township, MI as well as Casey & Kelly Long of Crestwood, KY.

He was a proud Pawpaw of 5 grandchildren, Hallee, Haydon, & Hughston Hurt as well as Carter & Kennedy Long. Dear brother of the late Donna Wills & Bobbie Knight.

A celebration of life for Gerald will be planned at a future date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

