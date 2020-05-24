



Craft Love, announced via social media, that the Franklin location is permanently closed.

The locally owned DIY studio, located at 107 Confederate Drive, opened back in 2016.

Via Facebook, they announced, “Turning a negative into a positive 🌷 We will not be reopening our Franklin location #covidwins BUT we would love to see you all at Craft Love Nashville.”

“We are selling some awesome things out of the shop. 💰 All the money will go towards helping us get our Nashville shop restructured and opened back up for post pandemic crafting 🙂 Check out the @craftlovetn Instagram story to see current sale items,” they continued.

Craft Love is a DIY workshop where craft experts guide you step-by-step while you turn raw materials into wall-worthy art pieces and home decor.

Saturday, the studio held a sale offering everything from tables to art supply tools. Craft Love posted items available on their Instagram stories to purchase. No classes for the Nashville location have been scheduled yet.

For the latest sale updates, visit their Instagram Craft Love Tn or you can visit their Nashville studio located at 5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville.



