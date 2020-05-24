WCS Theater Students Nominated for Spotlight Awards

Williamson County Schools theater students are in the spotlight again. Dozens of students are nominated for the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.
Each year, high school theater students around Middle Tennessee submit their musical performances to a panel of adjudicators in several categories, including vocals, choreography, set design, acting and more. Each category excluding Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor has a total of five nominees.
“I am so excited and proud of our programs,” said Page High theater director Michelle Tripp. “Unfortunately, Franklin, Ravenwood and Centennial didn’t get to perform their shows, but they still got to submit videos. I believe we had nominations in all but two categories. Theater is alive and well in WCS.”
Normally, the award season ends in a day of workshops for students and a ceremony at the TPAC. This year, however, the ceremony will be premiered on the TPAC’s YouTube channel June 13 at 7 p.m.
The students and ensembles who received nominations are listed below:
Outstanding Vocals
- Brentwood High
- Independence High
Outstanding Female Soloist
- Vivi Hurst, Brentwood High
- Kylie Knott, Independence High
- Kelly Whitlow, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Orchestra
- Brentwood High
Outstanding Music Direction
- Independence High
Outstanding Choreography
- Nolensville High
- Page High
Outstanding Male Dance
- Dylan Stovall, Nolensville High
Outstanding Costume Design
- Page High
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
- Independence High
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Independence High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Sound Design
- Brentwood High
- Independence High
Outstanding Set Design
- Independence High
Outstanding Design Concept
- Ravenwood High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Direction
- Independence High
Outstanding Technical Execution
- Independence High
Tech Achievement
- Independence High
- Nolensville High
- Ravenwood High
- Page High
Outstanding Ensemble
- Independence High
Outstanding Ensemble Actress
- Lauren Driver, Brentwood High
- Holly Eaves, Nolensville High
Outstanding Ensemble Actress
- Adam Coffey, Independence High
Outstanding Dramatic Actor
- Brandon Berg, Brentwood High
- Karson Hamlin, Independence High
- Dylan Stovall, Nolensville High
- Michael Montague, Page High
Outstanding Dramatic Actress
- Zakyra McKinney, Brentwood High
Outstanding Supporting Actor
- Anthony Bart, Brentwood High
Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Camille Woods, Brentwood High
- Ahnna Tate, Page High
Outstanding Comedic Actor
- Daniel McMahan, Page High
Outstanding Comedic Actress
- Zakyra McKinney, Brentwood High
- Katie Earnest, Nolensville High
Outstanding Lead Nominees
- Brentwood High: Braeden Clark, Vivi Hurst and Zakyra McKinney
- Centennial High: Graeme Cadaret and Addie Lewis
- Franklin High: Ava Gregory
- Independence High: Eriel Weaver, Karson Hamlin and Georgia Leming
- Nolensville High: Katie Earnest and Haley Massey
- Page High: Daniel McMahan and Michael Montague
- Ravenwood High: Kelly Whitlow