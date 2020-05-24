WCS Theater Students Nominated for Spotlight Awards





Williamson County Schools theater students are in the spotlight again. Dozens of students are nominated for the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.

Each year, high school theater students around Middle Tennessee submit their musical performances to a panel of adjudicators in several categories, including vocals, choreography, set design, acting and more. Each category excluding Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor has a total of five nominees.

“I am so excited and proud of our programs,” said Page High theater director Michelle Tripp. “Unfortunately, Franklin, Ravenwood and Centennial didn’t get to perform their shows, but they still got to submit videos. I believe we had nominations in all but two categories. Theater is alive and well in WCS.”

Normally, the award season ends in a day of workshops for students and a ceremony at the TPAC. This year, however, the ceremony will be premiered on the TPAC’s YouTube channel June 13 at 7 p.m.

The students and ensembles who received nominations are listed below:

Outstanding Vocals

Brentwood High

Independence High

Outstanding Female Soloist

Vivi Hurst, Brentwood High

Kylie Knott, Independence High

Kelly Whitlow, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Orchestra

Brentwood High

Outstanding Music Direction

Independence High

Outstanding Choreography

Nolensville High

Page High

Outstanding Male Dance

Dylan Stovall, Nolensville High

Outstanding Costume Design

Page High

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Independence High

Outstanding Lighting Design

Independence High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Sound Design

Brentwood High

Independence High

Outstanding Set Design

Independence High

Outstanding Design Concept

Ravenwood High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Direction

Independence High

Outstanding Technical Execution

Independence High

Tech Achievement

Independence High

Nolensville High

Ravenwood High

Page High

Outstanding Ensemble

Independence High

Outstanding Ensemble Actress

Lauren Driver, Brentwood High

Holly Eaves, Nolensville High

Outstanding Ensemble Actress

Adam Coffey, Independence High

Outstanding Dramatic Actor

Brandon Berg, Brentwood High

Karson Hamlin, Independence High

Dylan Stovall, Nolensville High

Michael Montague, Page High

Outstanding Dramatic Actress

Zakyra McKinney, Brentwood High

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Anthony Bart, Brentwood High

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Camille Woods, Brentwood High

Ahnna Tate, Page High

Outstanding Comedic Actor

Daniel McMahan, Page High

Outstanding Comedic Actress

Zakyra McKinney, Brentwood High

Katie Earnest, Nolensville High

Outstanding Lead Nominees

Brentwood High: Braeden Clark, Vivi Hurst and Zakyra McKinney

Centennial High: Graeme Cadaret and Addie Lewis

Franklin High: Ava Gregory

Independence High: Eriel Weaver, Karson Hamlin and Georgia Leming

Nolensville High: Katie Earnest and Haley Massey

Page High: Daniel McMahan and Michael Montague

Ravenwood High: Kelly Whitlow



