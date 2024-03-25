CPA Cancels School Monday After Receiving Threat

A Nashville private Christian school canceled school Monday due to a threat.

According to Christ Presbyterian Academy, the school received a message that threatened school safety on Sunday, March 24. The school said the individual behind the threat used “disconcerting language” towards CPA’s safety.

“In order to afford more time for investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, we canceled school on Monday. The safety of our students, faculty, and families remains our top priority,” Christ Presbyterian Academy said in a statement.

Metro Nashville Police Department are now investigating the incident.

This threat comes nearly a year after The Covenant School shooting where three adults and three children were killed.