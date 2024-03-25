What’s Coming to Tubi in April 2024

All Tubi titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

BEHIND THE CRIME: DEADLY MILITARY LOVE TRIANGLE (4/3):

When a young Army sergeant is unexplainably murdered, the police are stumped… until they receive a tip about an enemy lurking in his own backyard.

TMZ NO BS: BIGGEST CELEBRITY BEEFS (4/17):

TMZ looks back and examines the high-profile, celebrity feuds that absolutely rocked the Hollywood world.

TMZ PRESENTS – HOLLYWOOD IS HIGH (4/20):

From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs.

TMZ PRESENTS – FAMOUS & NAKED (4/24):

Celebrities are showing it all online and raking in fortunes. Join TMZ in examining Hollywood’s fascination with getting naked on the internet.

Horror

FESTIVAL OF THE LIVING DEAD (4/5):

While attending a festival to commemorate the original zombie attack, Ash and her friends encounter the undead and must fight back or be devoured.

LOWLIFES (4/11):

During a bachelorette party in Italy, a group of girls invite a handsome stranger into their home, not realizing he’s a vampire looking for a bride.

Thriller

SNATCHED (4/6):

When a dangerous criminal from her past breaks out of prison, a former CIA agent must tap back into her lethal skills to protect her family.

BILLION DOLLAR BLUFF (4/13):

When a popular influencer gets kidnapped and held for ransom, she grips the media’s attention by helping the criminals rob luxurious mansions.

THIS NEVER HAPPENED (4/26):

While staying at her boyfriend’s childhood home with him and his friends, a young woman experiences terrifying visions of a violent spirit.

MY HUSBAND HIRED A HITMAN (4/27):

When a greedy husband seeks a hitman to murder his wife and get her money, she will stop at nothing to fight back and seek revenge.

Action

“Exodus: Gods And Kings”

“Hellboy (2004)”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior”

“Rampage (2018)” – 4/26

“Tango & Cash”

“The Last Action Hero”

“The Raid: Redemption” – 4/3

“The Suicide Squad (2021)”

“White House Down”

Art House

“Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams”

“Deep Cover”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Little Children”

“Quo Vadis, Aida? -4/10”

Black Cinema

“Blankman”

“Class Act”

“Honey (’03)”

“Honey 2”

“Honey 3: Dare To Dance”

“Honey 4: Rise Up And Dance”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute”

“House Party: Tonight’s The Night”

“Lottery Ticket”

“National Security

“Ride Along 2”

“Tales From The Hood”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

Comedy

“Blast From The Past”

“Chaos Theory”

“Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams”

“Click”

“Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”

“Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle”

“Horrible Bosses 2”

“I Spy”

“Jack And Jill”

“Robin Hood: Men In Tights”

“Showtime”

“The Bronze”

“The Mask”

“Three Amigos!”

“Wild Hogs”

“Year One”

“You Don’t Mess With The Zohan”

“Valley Girl (2020)”

Documentary

“Believe”

“The 11th Hour”

“Whose Streets?”

Drama

“Courageous”

“The Great Escape”

“Heaven Is For Real”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Hoosiers”

“Joyful Noise”

“Overcomer”

“Rememory”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Professor And The Madman”

Horror

“Get Out”

“Gremlins”

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch”

“Lake Placid 2”

“Lake Placid 3”

“Return Of The Living Dead: Part II”

“The Thing (’82)”

“Twilight Zone: The Movie (’83)”

Kids & Family

“Cats Don’t Dance”

“Curly Sue”

“Hoot”

“Missing Link”

“Osmosis Jones”

“Overcomer”

“Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”

“The Clique”

“Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures”

Romance

“A Knight’s Tale”

“About Last Night (2014)”

“Don Jon”

“Friends With Benefits”

“Hart To Hart (Series)”

“Letters To Juliet”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“A Scanner Darkly”

“America Is Sinking” – 4/22

“Dark City”

“Gamer”

“Jupiter Ascending” – 4/11

“Mortal Engines”

“Rememory”

“Reminiscence”

“Teen Wolf”

Thriller

“A Vigilante”

“Copycat”

“Hannibal”

“Heat”

“In The Line Of Fire”

“Striking Distance”

“Training Day”

“Wander”

Western

“8 Seconds”

“Almost Heroes”

“Diablo”

“Outlaws And Angels”

“The Long Riders”

“The Marksman”