County Mayor Anderson Declares Nov. 1 “Day of Recovery”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson proclaims November 1, 2021 as “Day of Recovery.” The proclamation was presented at the Oct. 11 Williamson County Board of Commissioners meeting to Judge Jim Martin and Connie Martin representing the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), and Judge Denise Andre and Kimberly Casillas representing DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County (DUI Court).

The proclamation serves to raise awareness of the need for intervention and treatment of addiction in accountable and compassionate programs and encourage all citizens to recognize the missions and celebrate the successes of both the Recovery Court and DUI Court programs. Since their inception, both recovery courts have successfully graduated more than 365 participants, resulting in reduced recidivism and court costs, while reuniting families and helping individuals return to gainful employment.

November 1 is also the day the two nonprofit organizations hold their annual fundraisers. “We are pleased Mayor Anderson has chosen to designate Nov. 1 as “Day of Recovery” in Williamson County. These programs save and change lives through recovery and accountability, while also restoring family relationships, making our community safer and saving taxpayer money,” said Recovery Court Board President Jeff Moseley.

Recovery Court’s 11th Annual Community Breakfast is Monday, Nov. 1 from 7:15 – 8:45 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. “The breakfast is a time for Recovery Court graduates to share their lifechanging stories of recovery with our community,” said Moseley. “Many people aren’t familiar with what recovery courts do to address the continuing problems of addictions in our community. Together with the efforts of DUI Court, we hope to further recovery from addiction in Williamson County.”

The breakfast program will also honor Franklin resident Marianne Schroer with the “Gayle Moyer Harris” award, named after one of the Recovery Court’s founders. Schroer served as Recovery Court director from 2011-2013 and played a profound role in the success of the program. Her many contributions extend way beyond her years of service as she continued to support Recovery Court even as she transitioned into a new role with Williamson County CASA. Under Schroer’s leadership, the two annual fundraisers, Eat the Street – Franklin’s First Food Truck Festival and the Community Breakfast, were created and provide much needed funds for the organization, which is primarily funded by grants and donations.

Following the breakfast on Nov. 1 is the DUI Court Foundation Golf Classic beginning at 11 a.m. at Old Natchez Country Club. “The tournament serves as our only fundraiser for the year and we are looking forward to a great event while also raising awareness of addiction in Williamson County,” said DUI Court Board President Kelly Charland. “We know that addiction does not discriminate and our participants come from all walks of life. Regardless of socioeconomic status or professional background, addiction is so prevalent that very few people can honestly say it has not touched their life in some way.”

To register for the Community Breakfast and for sponsorship opportunities, contact Connie Martin at [email protected]. Those that would like to support Recovery Court and are unable to attend the breakfast may make an online donation at: https://21stdc.org/donate/. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.

To register for the Gold Classic, for sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation visit: https://duicourtfoundation. org/uncategorized/golf- classic-2021.

About 21st District Recovery Court

The 21st Recovery Court serves the 21st Judicial District (Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties). Program participants are non-violent offenders with a history of chemical dependency, which has shown to be one of the primary reasons for repeated criminal activity. The program works with law enforcement and the courts as participants engage in a highly supervised, two-year program, providing treatment, supervision and support. Graduates of recovery court programs have a low rate of reoffending, especially compared to those offenders supervised in traditional court probation and parole programs. Participants’ recovery allows them to have a productive life while the community is served by a reduction in criminal activity and cost-effective treatment for offenders. Most importantly, the families and lives of the participants are restored to a safe and positive environment. Recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by state judicial budgets, rather they are partially funded by a portion of statutory court costs paid by criminal offenders. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.

About DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County

The mission of the DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County is to change and save lives by enhancing community awareness and raising funds for the work of the Williamson County DUI Recovery Court program. In this way, the Foundation helps participants change their life through recovery which, in turn, restores relationships with loved ones, brings an end to generational disorders, enables participants to be a positive, contributing member of our community, and increases public safety by reducing impaired driving recidivism. Learn more about DUI Court at: duicourtfoundation.org.