Williamson County Property Transfers October 11

See where houses sold for October 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$245,000.00
|Clements Lake Est
|7106 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$445,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2749 Wiltshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,715,497.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1585 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 6
|184 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$469,800.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|302 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,180,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2
|509 Waxwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$418,000.00
|6005 Yates Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Heath Pl Of Franklin
|1401 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Battlefield
|111 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P
|404 Coachman Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$603,968.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6051 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,900,000.00
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|8214 Holly Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|709 Calloway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$470,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2054 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,095,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4324 Union Springs Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|113 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$405,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-8
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$370,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|127 Pebble Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec3
|1276 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1010 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$285,000.00
|Karger Ken C
|7113 Adams Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,500,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$290,000.00
|Cumberland Rd
|7709 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec30
|538 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$778,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-b
|605 Foxborough Sq N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$478,929.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|214 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$799,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1203 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$365,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|104 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$880,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|660 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,350,000.00
|Valle Verde
|1617 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Preserve @
|817 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|7014 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$604,010.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7465 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,210,000.00
|Davis & Davis
|2870 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$560,000.00
|7715 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$865,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|2011 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$899,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|4010 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4171 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,001,589.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9213 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$960,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|232 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Barker Glenn
|C C C Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,437,911.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1885 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$645,200.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1301 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$990,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a
|159 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$451,081.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4016 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$991,999.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|8236 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$812,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|308 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,255,000.00
|Kimbro Korner
|7114 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|255 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$695,347.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3294 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$930,000.00
|2058 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,600,000.00
|Burwood Place
|3981 Burwood Place Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$255,000.00
|Hill Est
|216 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|5076 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|129 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$799,035.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 1
|1616 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,699,691.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6317 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 4
|3005 Narrow Ford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$701,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2018 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|127 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$240,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #a-1
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|452 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,825,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6314 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$160,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|1003 Autumn Ridge Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$960,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6
|211 Hillside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|214 Mealer St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6044 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,550,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|9605 Coppola Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$259,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|831 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Twelve Oaks
|9538 Butler Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$757,697.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2021 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,377,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$860,000.00
|Westhaven Section 03 Revision
|1004 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6058 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|707 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|701 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6037 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,225,787.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7066 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$606,669.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1010 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3163 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$25,000.00
|Stone Valley
|Stone Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2165 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$365,000.00
|West End Circle
|800 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$867,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1
|1403 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$136,175.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9036 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$8,744,500.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9024 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,850,000.00
|Oman
|7001 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c
|2319 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$810,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|422 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 11
|3105 Kingsmill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1019 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,700,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8508 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$330,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1960 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$486,500.00
|Copper Ridge Ph2
|2003 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,379,602.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6410 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,225,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9611 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$210,000.00
|7411 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$899,500.00
|Cardel Village
|1026 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,975,000.00
|Black Hawk Sec 2
|7220 Prairie Falcon Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$350,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|346 Natchez St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,275,111.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9184 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7517 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$571,000.00
|2070 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2215 Creekside Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,195,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|1459 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$348,508.00
|6011 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Pecan Hills Sec 2
|2707 Brenda St
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 15
|1736 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$553,700.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1032 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$590,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|101 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$800,000.00
|4227 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$249,900.00
|7741 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$570,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6033 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$242,000.00
|Liberty I-840
|7481 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$855,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 2
|1226 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,720,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2000 Heritage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$645,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 2
|2058 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,395,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 23
|601 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$774,204.00
|Taylor Kenny
|7317 Taylor Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,332,325.00
|Westhaven Sec 49
|501 Rowan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$661,628.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7017 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$288,460.00
|Ashley Bart
|2511 Deer Meadow Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$538,711.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7206 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$745,813.00
|Taylor Kenny
|7315 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,700,000.00
|119 E Fowlkes St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|153 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$595,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3417 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$285,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3031 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$285,000.00
|8793 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Hickory Ridge
|100 Elmwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,515,500.00
|Highgate Sec 2
|119 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$775,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4a
|4008 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,215,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11
|9443 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$10,338,660.00
|W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|273 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067