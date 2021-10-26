Williamson County Property Transfers October 11

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$245,000.00Clements Lake Est7106 Lake RdFairviewTN37062
$445,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22749 Wiltshire CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,715,497.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41585 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$435,000.00Riverview Park Sec 6184 Rivergate DrFranklinTN37064
$469,800.00Mooreland Est Sec 1302 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,180,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 2509 Waxwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$418,000.006005 Yates Pvt CtNolensvilleTN37135
$550,000.00Heath Pl Of Franklin1401 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Battlefield111 Battlefield DrFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec P404 Coachman DrFranklinTN37069
$603,968.00Brixworth Ph7c6051 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,900,000.00Brenthaven Ph 18214 Holly RdBrentwoodTN37027
$490,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3709 Calloway CtFranklinTN37067
$470,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2054 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$1,095,000.00Kings Chapel Sec74324 Union Springs LnArringtonTN37014
$1,150,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1113 Rue De GrandeBrentwoodTN37027
$405,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-8FranklinTN37067
$400,000.00Ash Hill RdSpring HillTN37174
$370,000.00Riverview Park Sec 1127 Pebble Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec31276 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
$350,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21010 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$285,000.00Karger Ken C7113 Adams DrFairviewTN37062
$2,500,000.00Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$290,000.00Cumberland Rd7709 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$3,750,000.00Westhaven Sec30538 Rochester CloseFranklinTN37064
$778,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 2-b605 Foxborough Sq NBrentwoodTN37027
$478,929.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a214 Southmen Pvt LnBrentwoodTN37027
$799,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 51203 Perkins LnFranklinTN37069
$365,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1104 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069
$880,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph1660 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,350,000.00Valle Verde1617 Valle Verde DrBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Preserve @817 Hartington CtFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Falls Grove Sec 17014 Marwood DrCollege GroveTN37046
$604,010.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37465 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,210,000.00Davis & Davis2870 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
$560,000.007715 Fernvale RdFairviewTN37062
$865,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 222011 Brewster DrFranklinTN37067
$899,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph 14010 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$600,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54171 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$2,001,589.00Witherspoon Sec69213 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$960,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec5232 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,000,000.00Barker GlennC C C RdFairviewTN37062
$1,437,911.00Traditions Sec51885 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$645,200.00Mckays Mill Sec 191301 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
$990,000.00Temple Hills Sec 6-a159 N Berwick LnFranklinTN37069
$451,081.00Cumberland Estates Ph34016 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$991,999.00Brenthaven Sec 88236 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$812,000.00Avalon Sec 7308 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$3,255,000.00Kimbro Korner7114 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$335,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1255 Wrennewood LnFranklinTN37064
$695,347.00Tollgate Village Sec153294 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$930,000.002058 Kidd RdNolensvilleTN37135
$2,600,000.00Burwood Place3981 Burwood Place Pvt DrThompsons StationTN37179
$255,000.00Hill Est216 Chestnut LnFranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 15076 Abington Ridge LnFranklinTN37067
$725,000.00Nolen Mill Ph1129 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
$799,035.00Crockett Hills Sec 11616 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,699,691.00Lookaway Farms Sec16317 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Stream Valley Sec 43005 Narrow Ford LnFranklinTN37064
$701,000.00Stream Valley Sec162018 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff127 Alton Park LnFranklinTN37069
$240,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #a-1Spring HillTN37174
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 10452 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$1,825,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec16314 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$160,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph 11003 Autumn Ridge CtSpring HillTN37174
$960,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 6211 Hillside DrFranklinTN37067
$1,200,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3214 Mealer StFranklinTN37067
$500,000.00Wades Grove Sec146044 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,550,000.00Sonoma Sec 19605 Coppola CtBrentwoodTN37027
$259,900.00Westhaven Sec 58831 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Twelve Oaks9538 Butler DrBrentwoodTN37027
$757,697.00Lockwood Glen Sec82021 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$1,377,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec2Arrington Ridge CtArringtonTN37014
$860,000.00Westhaven Section 03 Revision1004 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec596058 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
$185,900.00Westhaven Sec59707 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$185,900.00Westhaven Sec59701 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec596037 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
$2,225,787.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27066 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$606,669.00Lochridge Sec11010 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$575,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103163 Langley DrFranklinTN37064
$25,000.00Stone ValleyStone Valley Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$975,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 22165 Albany DrFranklinTN37067
$365,000.00West End Circle800 West End CirFranklinTN37064
$867,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 11403 Savannah Park DrSpring HillTN37174
$136,175.00Falls Grove Sec79036 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$8,744,500.00Falls Grove Sec79024 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$1,850,000.00Oman7001 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
$760,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5c2319 Carouth CtNolensvilleTN37135
$810,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec6422 Courfield DrFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 113105 Kingsmill CtFranklinTN37064
$570,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41019 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
$2,700,000.00Grove Sec78508 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$330,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341960 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
$486,500.00Copper Ridge Ph22003 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,379,602.00Lookaway Farms Sec16410 High Top CtFranklinTN37067
$2,225,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19611 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$210,000.007411 Les Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
$899,500.00Cardel Village1026 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
$1,975,000.00Black Hawk Sec 27220 Prairie Falcon DrArringtonTN37014
$350,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn346 Natchez StFranklinTN37064
$1,275,111.00Westhaven Sec 419184 Keats StFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47517 Spicer CtFairviewTN37062
$571,000.002070 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$690,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22215 Creekside LnFranklinTN37064
$1,195,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone1459 Marcasite DrBrentwoodTN37027
$348,508.006011 Dupont CvSpring HillTN37174
$685,000.00Pecan Hills Sec 22707 Brenda StThompsons StationTN37179
$675,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 151736 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$553,700.00Cumberland Estates Ph11032 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$590,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec C101 Clarendon CirFranklinTN37069
$800,000.004227 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
$249,900.007741 Dice Lampley Rd FairviewTN37062
$570,000.00Wades Grove Sec146033 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$242,000.00Liberty I-8407481 Liberty RdFairviewTN37062
$855,000.00Concord Green Sec 21226 Haber DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,720,000.00Heritage Pointe2000 Heritage Pointe DrFranklinTN37064
$645,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 22058 Delaware DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,395,000.00Westhaven Sec 23601 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
$774,204.00Taylor Kenny7317 Taylor RdFranklinTN37069
$1,332,325.00Westhaven Sec 49501 Rowan StFranklinTN37064
$661,628.00Arrington Ridge Sec17017 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$288,460.00Ashley Bart2511 Deer Meadow Pvt LnArringtonTN37014
$538,711.00Wynwood Park Ph17206 Hanworth StFairviewTN37062
$745,813.00Taylor Kenny7315 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
$1,700,000.00119 E Fowlkes StFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M153 Cavalcade DrFranklinTN37069
$595,900.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3417 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$285,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3031 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$285,000.008793 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Hickory Ridge100 Elmwood CtFranklinTN37064
$1,515,500.00Highgate Sec 2119 Century Oak DrFranklinTN37069
$775,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 4a4008 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
$1,215,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 119443 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$10,338,660.00W Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Old Murfreesboro RdCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2273 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067

