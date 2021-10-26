Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Adds Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Richard Gibson

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes Richard Gibson, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician with a specialized focus in sports medicine, to its roster of renowned medical providers. Dr. Gibson will specialize in the evaluation and non-operative treatment of orthopaedic injuries.

“As the community continues to grow, we are proud to also expand our team of providers to offer even more specialized services,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “Dr. Gibson will often be the first stop for patients with an orthopaedic injury, and his training in sports medicine treatment will help patients get back to doing what they love as quickly as possible.”

Originally from Maryville, Tennessee, Dr. Gibson grew up admiring his father’s career as a family medicine physician and team doctor for Maryville College. He was inspired to pursue a career in medicine, earning his undergraduate degrees from University of Tennessee and his Doctor of Medicine from East Tennessee State University. He completed his family medicine residency at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Florida, and his fellowship training at American Sports Medicine Institute, founded by the world-renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. James Andrews, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dr. Gibson specializes in the evaluation and treatment of concussions and related injuries. Throughout his training, he has served as team physician for multiple high school and college athletics departments, including providing coverage for Troy University, Samford University, Birmingham-Southern University and the SEC baseball tournament. In his new role, Dr. Gibson will also serve as the team physician for Page High School.

“I admire Bone and Joint Institute’s involvement in local athletics and commitment to excellent care,” said Dr. Gibson. “I look forward to getting to know the local community and planting my family’s roots here.”

Outside of the office, Dr. Gibson and his wife, Sarah, enjoy outdoor activities, grilling and smoking meats, especially a good brisket. The Gibsons will welcome their first child this October. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Thompson’s Station (Tollgate) and Nolensville. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.