Cookie Co. in Franklin Announces Closure

Cookie Co., located at 330 Mayfield Drive in Franklin, announced it will close this week.

Sharing on social media, “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce we will be permanently closing Cookie Co. Franklin. The journey of operating this store has been filled with the sweetest moments and most amazing support from our wonderful staff and customers. Thank you to all of you for being part of our story.”

According to their Facebook Page, Cookie Co will operate 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until October 4th. A rotating menu of cookies will be available this week.

Cookie Co. opened in September 2023, the first Cookie Co location in Tennessee.

