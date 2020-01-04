Franklin Police are offering a Crime Stoppers cash reward and asking for the public’s help to find Elijah Hardin. The 23-year-old bailed out of a car and fled on foot from Franklin Police during a traffic stop Friday night.

Hardin is a convicted felon with a violent history and is out of jail on probation. In addition to being wanted by Franklin Police, he is currently wanted in other jurisdictions, as well. Hardin may be armed. Call Crime Stoppers if you have information on his whereabouts.

Call Crime Stoppers:

(615) 794-4000

or click to submit an anonymous eTip