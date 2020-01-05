10 BGA Seniors Signed National Letters of Intent

Ten seniors at Battle Ground Academy signed letters of intent at the end of December to continue playing sports in college next year.

The December signees include:

Briston Bennett – Football – University of North Carolina at Charlotte – Bennett was named to the Division II-AA Middle Region 1st team in 2019. He finished his career with 1,269 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions on defense.

Piper Dambach – Softball – Lehigh University. Dambach was named 2019 District MVP, part of the 2018 All District Team, 2018 All-District Tournament Team, 2019 All-Region Tournament Team. Career highlights include .415 Batting Average, .502 On Base Percentage, 14 HRs, 82 RBIs, 14 Stolen Bases, .896 Fielding Percentage, 3.67 ERA, 137 Strikeouts and 20 Strikeouts in 174 at bats.

Garnett Hollis, Jr. – Football – Northwestern University – A member of the Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen, Hollis was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year for Division II-AA Middle Region. At BGA, he racked up 1,295 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on defense.

Aiden McLay – Baseball – Rhodes College. McLay was part of the 2017 Region Championship Team. Career highlights include .270 Batting Average, .452 On Base Percentage, 11 Stolen Bases and .944 Fielding Percentage.

Mitch Petzelt – Baseball – Lincoln Memorial University – Petzelt was part of the 2017 Region Championship Team and 2019 All-District Team. Career highlights include .270 Batting Average, .392 On Base Percentage, 12 Stolen Bases and .962 Fielding Percentage.

Nick Semptimphelter – Football – Bucknell University – Semptimphelter was the 2019 Division II-AA Middle Region Offensive Player of the Year and a Mr. Football Finalist. He finished his career as BGA’s all-time passing leader (5,866 yards) with a school record number of touchdown passes (63).

Scout Speer – Soccer – Columbia State Community College – Speer was Team Captain for the 2019 State Championship team and was named All-State for her senior year. She had 19 career goals, 14 career assists and was selected to play in the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.

Antonio Stevens – Football – Purdue University – Stevens was named 2019 Region MVP. Career highlights include 95 receptions/1614 yards/18 TDs, 23 total TDs, 130 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6 interceptions.

Duke Waldrop – Golf – Berry College – Waldrop represented BGA three times in the state golf championship, finishing in the top 12 in 2018 and 2019. Outside of school competition, Waldrop had five top-20 finishes in Tennessee Golf Association sanctioned tournaments, including three top-three finishes. He has also qualified and played in the Tennessee State Amateur and Tennessee State Open.

Jordan Warzynski – Softball – Eastern Illinois University – Warzynski was named the 2018 District MVP. Some Career highlights include .526 Batting Average, .606 on Base Percentage, 9 HRs, 60 RBIs, 28 Stolen Bases, .930 Fielding Percentage, 2.30 ERA, 309 Strikeouts, 12 Strikeouts in 148 at bats.

BGA held a ceremony on its campus on Dec. 18 for all 10 signees.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.