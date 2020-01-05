The Brentwood Noon Rotary Clubs invites area students to apply for scholarships that will be awarded in May 2020.

The Brentwood Noon Rotary Club offers three $10,000 scholarships and is open to eligible students attending Brentwood High School, Ravenwood High School and Overton High School. The scholarship is awarded annually in $2,500 increments. The applicant must be a high school senior and have a grade point average of B or above. The applicant must be graduating this spring and intending to enroll in the freshman class of an institution of higher learning or trade school in any state this coming fall. Selection is based on the candidate’s financial need, academic performance, writing ability, recommendations, and participation in work and extracurricular activities.

Contact Jim Ryan at JimRyan50@gmail.com for an application.

Applications are due by 5pm March 9, 2020.

Previous scholarship winners have attended such colleges as UT, Vanderbilt, Belmont, MSTU, Tennessee Tech, Lipscomb, Yale, Columbia, Ole Miss, and Xavier just to mention a few.