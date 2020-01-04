*This video contains some explicit content.

The ’90s influenced country band Hot Country Knights just signed a recording deal.

The Hot Country Knights are comprised of lead singer Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason aka Dierks Bentley, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

“Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in country, that was a thing for a while…. but what it’s really missing is the ‘T,’” band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason said in a release. “Country music has Low-T right now…it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard.”

If you’ve attended one of Bentley’s concerts, you have no doubt been entertained by Hot Country Knights. The band first performed back in 2015 at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. The band covers 90s artists like Alan Jackson, Tracy Lawerence, and others.

As dedicated road warriors, they’ve basically lived out of a van their entire existence. For more information on The Hot Country Knights visit www.hotcountryknights. com.