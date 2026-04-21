Condado Tacos Launches “Street Corn Obsessed” Menu

Condado Tacos is launching its new “Street Corn Obsessed” limited-time menu on April 28, 2026, bringing Midwest summer nostalgia together with Mexican street food flavors including grilled corn, chili heat, lime, and cotija cheese. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Condado Tacos Street Corn Obsessed Menu?

The Street Corn Obsessed lineup is a limited-time collection of dips, entrées, and drinks built around fire-roasted street corn. The menu draws inspiration from elote-style flavors and Midwest summer traditions, offering a fresh take on a familiar staple across multiple menu categories.

What Food Items Are on the Street Corn Obsessed Menu?

The limited-time lineup includes:

Street Corn Guac

Fire-Roasted Elote Queso

Street Corn Tacos

Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Burritos

Fire-Roasted Street Bowl

What Is the Condado Tacos Street Corn Marg?

Condado Tacos is introducing the Street Corn Marg, a first-of-its-kind cocktail crafted with house tequila, triple sec, citrus, agave, and a proprietary street corn essence, finished with a Tajín rim. The beverage brings the savory, smoky flavors of elote into the cocktail category in a way that hasn’t been done before on the Condado menu.

Who Is the Condado Tacos Cornbassador?

Condado Tacos is partnering with Tariq, known widely as the original “Corn Kid,” to serve as the brand’s official Cornbassador for the Street Corn Obsessed campaign. The social rollout leans into the nostalgia Tariq’s viral fame already carries while connecting audiences to Condado’s street corn-inspired menu.

When Does the Condado Tacos Street Corn Obsessed Menu Launch?

The Street Corn Obsessed menu launches on April 28, 2026, at Condado Tacos locations. The offering is limited-time, making it a seasonal menu tied to Midwest summer culture and the brand’s broader Midwest Flavor Rebellion theme.

Source: Candado Tacos