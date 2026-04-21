California Pizza Kitchen Launches Spring Menu

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is rolling out a limited-time spring menu featuring five new chef-created main entrées and four spritz cocktails at participating locations nationwide, beginning April 21, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What New Entrées Is California Pizza Kitchen Adding to Its Menu?

CPK’s spring lineup draws from global culinary traditions while showcasing the brand’s signature hearth oven cooking. The five new limited-time main entrées are:

Hearth Oven Short Rib Lasagna: A single-layer, full-sheet lasagna with tender braised short rib, creamy garlic sauce, and fresh mozzarella, baked for crispy edges

Hearth Oven Spinach, Artichoke & Mushroom Lasagna: A vegetarian version with spinach, artichoke, and mushrooms, hearth baked with the same creamy garlic sauce and crispy edges

Filet Skewers with Chimichurri Duo: Flame-grilled filet skewers with both green and red chimichurri, served with golden onion rings and charred broccolini

Peruvian Pan-Roasted Chicken: Bone-in, crispy-skinned chicken breast with aji verde sauce, cilantro-lime-cumin rice, and pickled red onions

Cedar Plank Salmon over Thai Crispy Rice Salad: Hearth-roasted cedar-planked salmon served over crispy jasmine rice, shiitake mushrooms, sugar snap peas, basil, chili, and scallions

What New Spring Cocktails Is CPK Offering?

All four new limited-time spritz cocktails feature La Marca Prosecco as the base. The new spring beverages are:

Lavender Lemon Spritz: Skyy vodka, lavender, lemonade, and prosecco topped with dried citrus and flowers

Blueberry Elderflower Spritz: Blueberry and floral elderflower with lemonade and prosecco

Hugo Spritz: St. Germain, prosecco, fresh mint, and lime

Aperol Spritz: Aperol and prosecco finished with a fresh orange slice

Where and When Can Guests Order From CPK’s New Spring Menu?

The new entrées and cocktails are available at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide beginning April 21, 2026, for a limited time. Guests can order for dine-in, carryout, or delivery. For more information, visit www.cpk.com and follow @cpk on Instagram, @calpizzakitchen on TikTok, or @calpizzakitchen on X.

Source: CPK