



Tonight, June 3, CMT airs a two-hour virtual tribute called “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.” The special airs at 7pm on CMT with a three network simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. The uplifting celebration and virtual tribute brings together country music’s biggest names to recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The growing list of talent continues with some of the biggest stars from music, television and film signing on to join CMT in paying tribute to COVID-19 heroes including Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown.

The newly revealed list of celebrities join the previously announced star-packed lineup that includes performers Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, with cameos from Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and Lauren Daigle.

“CMT Celebrates Our Heroes” recognizes COVID-19 heroes in the following categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Community Leaders, Food Industry, Infrastructure, First Responders, US Military, and more.

