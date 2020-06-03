



Panda Express will open a new Franklin location in the Berry Farms community.

The fast-casual Chinese restaurant is currently under construction along Goose Creek Bypass and expected to be open to the public later this year.

Panda Express and McDonald’s will join several other flagship fast-casual restaurant brands like Sonic and Chick-fil-A, which already serve the Berry Farms community.

Berry Farms is located in south Franklin at the Interstate 65 / Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange. It is a mixed-use master-planned community where work, shopping, and leisure blends seamlessly with front porch living on pedestrian-friendly streets.

About Berry Farms

Berry Farms is a unique master-planned community located in Franklin, Tennessee, in the heart of one of the nation’s fastest-growing, most affluent counties. Berry Farms represents a new, classic way of living, working and playing that not only changes how a community looks, but how it feels. And with a preserved history that dates back to the early 1800s, the property has a compelling story to tell. Learn more at www.BerryFarmsTN.com

About Boyle Nashville

Boyle Investment Company is committed to creating engaging, sustainable mixed-use communities with a conservative approach and commitment to quality. Boyle provides leasing, management, and development services at Berry Farms. Learn more at www.boyle.com.



