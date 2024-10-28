City of Spring Hill Announces 2024 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

The City of Spring Hill has announced the 2024 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal — Vicki Bechet!

A lifelong public servant, Ms. Bechet joined her first chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in 1980. After moving to Spring Hill in 2006, she organized the Spring Station Woman’s Club in 2010 and the GFWC Maury County Woman’s Club in 2019.

Ms. Bechet was recently awarded the Federation’s highest honor given to a clubwoman, the Jennie Award, at the GFWC 2024 annual Convention in Chicago.

In all facets of her life, Ms. Bechet seeks out opportunities to better her community and to lift up those in need. Spring Hill is lucky to have Ms. Bechet as a leader in the community, and the City is looking forward to honoring her during our annual Christmas Parade.

To learn more about Ms. Bechet’s service in the Spring Hill community, or to find out details about this year’s Christmas Parade, click here: https://ow.ly/YIYp50TOyJf

