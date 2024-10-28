Franklin Band Claims State Championship for 8th Time

For the eighth time, The Franklin Band has been recognized as the Tennessee State Champion by winning the Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday. At the competition, they were recognized for superior musical performance, awarded the Governor’s Cup, placed first in their AAA class, and secured the award for Outstanding Visual Performance. The last time The Franklin Band won the Contest of Champions was in 2018.

Their energy-filled 2024 show, “Under the Hood” features a day in the life of an auto-body shop. The show features music from Wilson Pickett (Mustang Sally), Metallica (Fuel), Tracy Chapman (Fast Car), Tom Cochrane (Life is a Highway), The Beatles (Drive My Car), and Semisonic (Closing Time).

Dr. Michael Holland, Director of Bands at Franklin, notes “What an honor to be named Grand Champion surrounded by so many talented and incredible bands who were also competing for the title. I’m so proud of our students’ determination, grit, and dedication to our program, the show, and to one another. They gave it their best and I couldn’t be more proud of them. This achievement would also not be possible if weren’t for the support of our amazing parents, staff, and designers! It is an honor to be part of the Contest of Champions history and to carry on The Franklin Band legacy.”

The Franklin Band’s next competition will be the Bands of America: Grand National Championship in Indianapolis on the weekend of November 15th. Prior to that, The Franklin Band will host a free community performance and perform their 2024 show at Franklin High School (810 Hillsboro Road) on Tuesday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the band’s 2024 Car Raffle (in collaboration with Beaman Toyota) will be announced at the start of the event. Tickets for the car raffle are available at https://givebutter.com/TFBCarRaffle or by texting TFBRAFFLE to 53-555. The winner may choose a brand-new Toyota from Beaman Toyota valued up to $50,000, or may use the credit toward the purchase of any Toyota. Participants must be 18 years or older. Terms and conditions apply and may be found on the raffle website.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is an eight-time Tennessee state marching band champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band marched in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in March of 2024.

