Franklin Police Department Offers Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween just a few days away, the Franklin Police Department is offering several tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday.

For residents:

  • Please note that there will be heavy police presence throughout the city on Halloween night.

For drivers:

  • Stay alert and slow down, especially in residential neighborhoods. Trick-or-treaters will present for several hours Halloween night.

For trick-or-treaters, be aware of your surroundings:

  • Don’t run
  • Look both ways
  • Use crosswalks, sidewalks, paths, and traffic signals
  • Stay in groups
  • Carry a flashlight or glowsticks

For parents:

  • Try to accompany your children at all times while trick-or-treating
  • Inspect candy and search for tainted and open items

A video highlighting Halloween safety can be viewed and downloaded here.

