Franklin Police Department Offers Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween just a few days away, the Franklin Police Department is offering several tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday.
For residents:
- Please note that there will be heavy police presence throughout the city on Halloween night.
For drivers:
- Stay alert and slow down, especially in residential neighborhoods. Trick-or-treaters will present for several hours Halloween night.
For trick-or-treaters, be aware of your surroundings:
- Don’t run
- Look both ways
- Use crosswalks, sidewalks, paths, and traffic signals
- Stay in groups
- Carry a flashlight or glowsticks
For parents:
- Try to accompany your children at all times while trick-or-treating
- Inspect candy and search for tainted and open items
A video highlighting Halloween safety can be viewed and downloaded here.
