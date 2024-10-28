Franklin Police Department Offers Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween just a few days away, the Franklin Police Department is offering several tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday.

For residents:

Please note that there will be heavy police presence throughout the city on Halloween night.

For drivers:

Stay alert and slow down, especially in residential neighborhoods. Trick-or-treaters will present for several hours Halloween night.

For trick-or-treaters, be aware of your surroundings:

Don’t run

Look both ways

Use crosswalks, sidewalks, paths, and traffic signals

Stay in groups

Carry a flashlight or glowsticks

For parents:

Try to accompany your children at all times while trick-or-treating

Inspect candy and search for tainted and open items

A video highlighting Halloween safety can be viewed and downloaded here.

