City of Franklin Begins Envision Franklin Plan Five-Year Update

Public workshops to begin in early 2023

The City of Franklin has begun a five-year update to the Envision Franklin Plan and will continue through 2023. The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission (FMPC) adopted Envision Franklin in early 2017 to guide the growth of Franklin using a city-wide vision. On October 11, 2022, the City’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) approved a contract with Rundell Ernstberger and Associates (REA) to work with City staff to update this Master Plan and anticipate spending all of 2023 working on the project. The first public workshop will take place in early 2023. Details will be posted to the website as soon as they are confirmed.

“This update is very important for the future growth of our community,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “One of the keys to Franklin’s success has been good, consistent long-term land use planning. Envision Franklin is an important guiding document that allows us to grow in ways that will enhance our community and continue to make Franklin a desirable community to live, work, and raise a family.”

The goal of this five-year update is to evaluate the effectiveness of Envision Franklin and revise to ensure the outcomes continue to follow the vision of the City. Major plan updates should occur every five years to give the City an opportunity to reaffirm the validity of the vision, revise the plan to be relevant to today’s world, and draft new strategies for consideration. The update should include an evaluation of areas where the plan has been successful and where there may be a need for refinement, based on the following:

Identification of changing conditions, trends, or new approaches. Evaluation of policies to determine their effectiveness and relevance to current conditions and trends. Necessary adjustments due to changes in State law. Assessment of Plan amendments and/or any other deviations from the Plan to determine if there is a pattern of emerging changes.

To stay updated on the process, please visit the project webpage, www.franklintn.gov/envisionfranklinupdate or contact Teresa Anderson at Teresa.Anderson@franklintn.gov or 615-550-6794.