What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.

Each truck is capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience returns prior to Saturday and Sunday’s events, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

It’s loud so bring your protective ear gear. You have to purchase a ticket for everyone over the age of 2.

The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 23 psi pressure, and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each.

The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame.

The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass.

Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.

