A citizen tip and quick response by Franklin Police led to the arrest of an in-progress auto burglar early Sunday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Marriott’s Residence Inn, on Meridian Boulevard, after an alert citizen reported seeing a man with a flashlight looking into vehicles & checking car door handles in the parking lot.

Arriving officers encountered the suspect, 21-year-old Richmond Tanner Atkins of Franklin. While speaking with Atkins, officers saw several bags and other items in his car, ultimately determining he had recently stolen those items from vehicles in the parking lot.

Officer arrested Atkins, charging him with x2 counts of Auto Burglary, x2 counts of theft, Drug Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges are expected. Atkins is a convicted felon, out on probation. He is currently being held on a $40,500 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS