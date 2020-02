Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identity & arrest of this thief. He’s wanted after ‘purchasing’ a $20k RTV from a Franklin business using a fake cashier’s check.

Franklin Police are working with detectives in Murfreesboro who are also trying to identify this suspect, wanted in a similar case there.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

MORE CRIME NEWS