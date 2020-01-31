Chris Stapleton just announced a new tour.

Sharing the news via Facebook, it features an all-star lineup of guests that include Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell,The Highwomen, and more.

The 2020 All-American Road Show kicks off on in June making its way to Nashville in October at Bridgestone Arena.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 4 at 10 am. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin next Friday, February 7 at 10 am.

