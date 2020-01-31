Auto Glam has an exciting year ahead.

With plans for renovations and adding a state-of-the-art tunnel car wash, the Franklin-based custom auto shop is focused on providing quality services customers won’t find anywhere else in Middle Tennessee.

“We’re the only facility in Middle Tennessee that offers window tinting, auto detailing, ceramic coating, custom car wraps, paint correction, vehicle customization and a full-service car wash all in one place. We are a one-stop shop with a large range of services,” says Co-Owner Jason Bogard.

Currently operating out of the former Franklin Car Wash and Detail Center, Bogard says renovations have already begun, starting with the inside of the facility, and will lead to the installation of new state-of-the-art car wash equipment in the spring.

“The current equipment has been in service for more than 20 years. The new equipment will help improve the wash experience for customers,” he shares.

Bogard and Joe Aranda opened Auto Glam in July 2019 after previously owning their own shops. With Bogard’s experience in auto detailing and ceramic coating, and Aranda’s knowledge in window tinting, custom car wraps, commercial print work, and detailing, the owners felt they could better serve customers through a partnership, which has been well received at the location.

“We’ve always been customer service and quality minded. Our services are ever-changing and improving to meet the needs of our customers,” says Aranda. “These improvements are for our customers. We take care of them like family.”

For more information about Auto Glam visit www.autoglamtn.com.

