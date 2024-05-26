Check out this Gem of a Townhome in the Perfect Location in East Nashville

Just minutes from 5 Points in East Nashville, you’ll find this spacious townhome with every feature you could dream up! This property has all the magic: a superb location, ample space with beautiful interior details, and outdoor living space to enjoy time with family and friends.

1421 Porter Road #5 is an exclusive listing from Warren Bradley Partners. Take a peek inside to see if this could be your dream home!

Open Concept Main Floor

This three-level floor plan townhome offers wonderful open-concept living on the main floor. Two-story ceilings provide gorgeous natural light in the living room and connected kitchen and dining spaces, creating a warm, relaxing environment where you’ll spend much of your time. The kitchen has a dine-in island, high-quality stainless steel appliances, and excellent storage capacity in the pantry.

3+ Bedrooms Offer Flexibility in Your Living Space

1421 Porter Road #5 is 2,379 square feet and has three bedrooms and a third flex space that can work as an office, bonus room, or fourth bedroom with an attached bathroom. The primary suite is on the top floor of the home and has lovely tall ceilings and ample natural light for a restful retreat. The floor plan offers great privacy by separating the bedrooms, and each space has an attached bathroom.

Ideal Bonus Features!

In addition to the excellent space inside, 1421 Porter Road #5 has exceptional outdoor space with a private terrace, fire pit conversational seating area, and a fenced-in yard. The home also has a private balcony and attached garage. The surrounding land around the property has beautiful trees for added privacy and restful views.

Prime Location in East Nashville

1421 Porter Road #5 is just a seven-minute drive from Five Points and within walking distance of the retail spaces at the Shops at Porter East. The area is extremely walkable and leads to Shelby Bottoms Park and Greenway for city living with easy access to green spaces. This part of East Nashville is accessible to the highways and is less than 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville. At 1421 Porter Rd #5, you’ll enjoy a wonderful lifestyle with private, restful space at home and all the city amenities at your fingertips.

Explore the Interior of the Townhome with the Full Video Tour:

Learn more about 1421 Porter Rd #5, Nashville, TN 37206

