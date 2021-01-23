Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli Share Baby News

Chad Gilbert, guitarist for New Found Glory, and Lisa Cimorelli from the Cimorelli Band have baby news.

The couple announced they are having a baby girl, expected to arrive in July 2021.

Via Instagram, Lisa Cimorelli shared the news stating, “SURPRISE!!!! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭👶🏻❤️I still can’t believe it!!!!! I am 14 weeks pregnant with a precious little girl and I’ve never felt more blessed in my entire life!!!!”

“I’m so obsessed with her already. I drive around and listen to Anyone by Justin Bieber and just cry about how much I love her ahaha. I don’t think my heart has ever felt this full! It’s crazy how much someone you’ve never met can change you!!I care about myself more now that this child is growing inside of me. I feel WAY more protective over my time, my energy, my body, my emotions, everything I do. She is my number one priority,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Cimorelli (@lisacimorelli)

Via Instagram, Gilbert shared, “This is my daughter! She’s 14 weeks old right now. I can’t wait to meet her. I once had a vivid dream that one day I’d have a daughter. Dreams do come true. There’s only been boys in my immediate family before this so this Angel will surely be spoiled. But the best kind of spoiled. Hope she turns out just like her mother! The kindest person I’ve ever known. I can’t wait to apply the work ethic I’ve had in my life to something way more meaningful than just work.”

The couple announced their engagement in December 2019 via Instagram and were married in October, 2020. This is the third marriage for Gilbert who was previously married to Hayley Williams of Paramore.