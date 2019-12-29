New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert is engaged.

The singer/guitarist for New Found Glory and Franklin resident popped the question to Lisa Cimorelli. The two have been dating for almost two years.

“SURPRISE!!!!!!! We got ENGAGED on Tuesday!!!!! 💍😍🙈🥰❤️ I’ve been super sick and did not have the energy to even make an Instagram post but also I kinda loved keeping it private for a few days 🙂 we are so happy to be taking this step together and have been enjoying the last few days with our families and friends,” shared Cimorelli on Instagram.

She continued, “He asked me while we were on a walk Tuesday night because we’ve always really enjoyed our walks together and had some of our best conversations during our night time strolls. It was so sweet, very intimate and absolutely perfect 😭 ”

And it sounds like the whole family was involved, Cimorelli, added, “I got to see my family and friends too at a little surprise celebration after he asked me!! It was so perfect, exactly what I wanted. He knew how much that meant to me to have everyone there 😭❤️”

“I am so happy to be marrying my best friend!!! We’ve had so much fun and grown so much together the last two years and I can’t wait to see what our future holds. I’m so happy to be your frickin fiancé and I can’t wait to get married!!! TEAM GILBERT FOR LIFE!!!!!!!!,” she ended the post.

Gilbert shared on his Instagram,”2019 has been one heck of a year. Many ups but some real lows. Feel like I’ve been tossed around in a washing machine but I’ve come out wiser, stronger, and full of thankfulness (and cleaner hah). Here I am now ending the year standing on top of a fricken mountain. There are so many things I could try to say to express how I feel about @lisacimorelli in this post but it would just be a failed attempt. To all my friends out there. I did it! Buy me a coffee. Look out for Team Gilbert 2020.”

Gilbert was previously married to Hayley Williams of Paramore. This will be Cimorelli’s first marriage.