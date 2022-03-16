Calling Artists & Musicians: Submit Your Work for Brentwood’s Rites of Spring Event

The Rites of Spring event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is coming soon and organizers are seeking submissions for an art contest and Battle of the Bands.

Rites of Spring is a fun, family event celebrating spring, art, and music on March 26 at 6pm. Local bands will perform live for a chance to open at one of the Brentwood Summer concerts. The winner of the art contest will receive a cash prize. Tickets for this all-ages event will be $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (five max per group).

Submissions for physical art will be accepted from March 21 to March 25 and must be dropped off at the library’s circulation desk. Submission for the Battle of the Bands has been extended to March 21.

For Band Contest Guidelines visit: https://brentwood-tn.libguides.com/events/ritesofspring/band

For Art Contest Guidelines visit: https://brentwood-tn.libguides.com/events/ritesofspring/art

The springtime celebration is presented by the Teen Advisory Board, a volunteer group of 6th – 12th graders working together to make the Library a better place for teens. This year’s proceeds will benefit End Slavery Tennessee, a group that advocates for human trafficking victims.

Sydney Dooley-Smith, TAB Social Chair says “EndSlaveryTN is not only a wonderfully executed non-profit, but is also a way to see how much this affects so many people in so many places. I am very excited to give back to such an amazing organization and get the community involved. Rites of Spring is an event for everyone. There will be learning, understanding, and, of course, amazing entertainment! We want to thank the Friends of the Brentwood Library for sponsoring the event, so all of the proceeds can benefit EndSlaveryTN.”