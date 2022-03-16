Pet Food Giveaways & Rabies Vaccination Clinics at New Animal Center Location

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center will distribute free pet food for the first time from the new Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) location on Friday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The monthly Paw Pantry program helps Williamson County pet owners who need assistance feeding their furry family members. Proof of residence is required.

WCAC’s rabies vaccination and microchip clinic will return on Saturday, March 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., also at the new location. Tennessee requires that all cats and dogs are vaccinated for rabies and have a current tag as proof. These tags are provided as part of the $10 fee for vaccination.

Microchipping is available for $15. Payment can be made by cash and checks only, no credit or debit cards will be accepted. All pet owners are invited to bring their cats and/or dogs.

Now open at its new address, 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, WCAC is near Franklin Christian Academy. Take Highway 96 West to Carlisle Lane, left on Roy F. Alley Court (formerly Old Charlotte Pike). WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.