Butters’ Ace Hardware in Thompson’s Station Hosting Grand Opening Celebration

Butters’ Ace Hardware is hosting a three-day grand opening celebration at their new Ace Hardware location in the Tollgate Village development of Thompson’s Station, TN (Williamson County). Located at 1109 Ellison Way, Thompson’s Station, TN – It is the first multi-department specialty Ace Hardware store format in the area.

The new 17,500 sq. ft. space is locally owned and operated by Williamson County residents with longtime roots in the area who saw a need for a premium ‘hometown’ hardware store format to serve their community. Butters’ Ace features an extensive offering of premium brands including Ace exclusive products to cater to the needs and cultural fabric of the surrounding area.

Butters’ Ace Hardware will serve as a one-stop-shop selling traditional hardware products such as lawn and garden materials, fasteners, tools, plumbing, and electrical supplies. The store features several specialty departments including outdoor goods, clothing and equipment, nostalgic sundries, specialty outdoor grillware, giftware, home decor and boutique fashion. The unique departments are presented in a store-within-a-store concept. There are unique touches found within the store such as an open mic stage for local musicians to perform and offer an artistic touch to the retail experience. Butters’ Ace will serve Thompson’s Station and surrounding areas to include Franklin, College Grove, Arrington, and Spring Hill with hopes to operate as a destination for shoppers looking to meet their hardware needs and who value curated goods found in a unique retail format.

The three-day event kicked off on Thursday May 18th with a board-cutting ceremony and celebration at 4:00 pm at the storefront. Friday May 19th, local radio station WAKM will be broadcasting live from their location and Saturday May 20th will be the grand celebration with experiences like step and repeat photo wall, live music, balloon animals and airbrush for children, giveaways, grilling demos and more. 101.3 Radio will be present Saturday morning. Local businesses joining the celebration are Ground Restaurant, Jericho Coffee, Captain Rodney’s, Groove Life, Whitney’s Cookies and Loveless Café. The spirit of local hospitality is strongly felt amongst this group of regional businesses, and they are excited to collaborate to serve their neighbors.

“We look forward to welcoming the community into our storefront, said Carl Short, co-owner of Butters’ Ace Hardware. “We love our surrounding community, and we are thrilled to be building a ‘neighborhood’ store here where our neighbors can gather and experience a welcoming and enjoyable retail experience. We value living the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice, and quality products while maintaining a regional identity with the utmost integrity.”

Grand opening celebrations will take place at Butters’ Ace, 1109 Elliston Way, Thompson’s Station, TN. Media and public are welcome. More information can be obtained by emailing info@buttersace.com.

About Butters’ Ace Hardware

Headquartered in Southern Williamson County, Butters’ Ace Hardware will be the helpful neighborhood hardware store with an involved local ownership. Butters will provide one-to-one service for power and hand tools, fasteners, paint, plumbing, lawn care, pet, electrical supplies, grills and accessories, local products, and giftware. The 17,500 sq. ft. retail location in Thompson’s Station will reflect the personal and robust culture of Middle Tennessee, the family’s home.

With access to more than 70,000 products, Butters’ Ace will live the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice, and unique specialty products with integrity so customers and neighbors can trust they will get their projects done right every time. Butters’ Ace will offer a wide array of plumbing supplies, safety products, commercial lighting, paint, and other hard-to-find products to business and trade customers. In-store, curbside pick-up and home delivery services will be offered to make for competitive and well-rounded shopping options.