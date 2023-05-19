CoolSprings Galleria Carnival is Back

By
Donna Vissman
-
CoolSprings Carnival 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “It’s Spring Carnival Time!” From May 17th until May 21st you can enjoy the carnival at the mall parking lot behind the Men’s Belk store. There will be rides, games, and food.

Heading out to the carnival, here’s what you need to know.

Hours:
Friday, 4 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, 1pm- 11 pm
Sunday, 1pm – 10 pm
Monday, 1 pm – 10 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30 or $1.50 a single ticket, $28 for 20 tickets, $65 for 50 tickets.

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

