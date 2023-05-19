CoolSprings Galleria Carnival is Back

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “It’s Spring Carnival Time!” From May 17th until May 21st you can enjoy the carnival at the mall parking lot behind the Men’s Belk store. There will be rides, games, and food.

Heading out to the carnival, here’s what you need to know.

Hours:

Friday, 4 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, 1pm- 11 pm

Sunday, 1pm – 10 pm

Monday, 1 pm – 10 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30 or $1.50 a single ticket, $28 for 20 tickets, $65 for 50 tickets.

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.