Buttermilk Sky Pie Closes in Franklin for a Second Time

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Buttermilk Sky Pie in Franklin has closed, again.

The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. That location closed in 2018.

In 2019, Buttermilk Sky Pie opened at 5050 Carothers Parkway in front of Lifetime Fitness. The storefront now has brown paper on the windows and doors—there was no note to customers on the door or social media post announcing the closure.

The Franklin locations are no longer listed on their website. In Tennessee, Buttermilk Sky Pie has two locations in Knoxville and one in Johnson City, according to its site.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

