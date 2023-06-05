Buttermilk Sky Pie Closes in Franklin for a Second Time

Buttermilk Sky Pie in Franklin has closed, again.

The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. That location closed in 2018.

In 2019, Buttermilk Sky Pie opened at 5050 Carothers Parkway in front of Lifetime Fitness. The storefront now has brown paper on the windows and doors—there was no note to customers on the door or social media post announcing the closure.

The Franklin locations are no longer listed on their website. In Tennessee, Buttermilk Sky Pie has two locations in Knoxville and one in Johnson City, according to its site.